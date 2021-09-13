4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area

4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area in Delhi, according to ANI.

One person has been rescued and taken to the hospital.

More details awaited.

Delhi
India News

