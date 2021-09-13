4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area

A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area in Delhi, according to ANI.
One person has been rescued and taken to the hospital.
More details awaited.
Check out the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea
A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4
Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus
DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!
‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam
Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year