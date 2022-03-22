Four terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

4 terrorists, 3 civilians killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two soldiers were also killed, it said, adding that the security forces seized explosives and weapons

PTI
PTI,
  Mar 22 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 01:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

At least four terrorists and three civilians were killed in a gunbattle between militants and security forces in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Army said.

The gunbattle took place when terrorists attacked the security forces in the province’s Bajaur tribal district, the Army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Two soldiers were also killed, it said, adding that the security forces seized explosives and weapons.

The security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to nab the culprits, it added.

