4-yr-old girl raped in UP

PTI,
  • Dec 12 2019, 11:54am ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2019, 12:15pm ist
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Hathgama area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on December 5 when the girl was playing near her house. Moolchand (36) allegedly lured the girl with a toffee, took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

The girl formed her family members who admitted her to a nursing home. The FIR in the matter was registered on Wednesday night and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

