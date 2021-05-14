4,000 single-day Covid deaths for third day in a row

4,000 single-day Covid deaths for third day in a row; 3.43 lakh new infections

Over 3.44 lakh people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2021, 09:42 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

With 4,000 single-day coronavirus deaths, India's daily fatalities were 4,000 and above for the third day in a row on Friday. The country reported 3,43,144 new Covid-19 cases.

Over 3.44 lakh people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. India's active cases are now above 37 lakh.

So far, the nation has seen over 2.40 crore infections since the beginning of the pandemic and over 2 crore people have recovered from the diseease so far.

More to follow...

