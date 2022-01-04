41 lakh teenagers got Covid vaccine shots; cumulative doses given in India crosses 146.61 crore

Over 40 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated on Monday as India began vaccinating its teenagers as part of its staggered vaccination programme that started on January 16 last year.

The number of registrations for vaccination in this age group that started Saturday crossed 51 lakh by Monday evening.

If the number of daily vaccinated persons in this age group is maintained at the level of the first day, it will be taking 20 days to vaccinate the entire 7.4 crore children in this age group. In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 made the announcement for a vaccination plan for this age group.

"Over 40 Lakhs between the 15-18 age group received their first dose of #Covid19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive Syringe," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while Modi said, " I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!"

The Health Ministry also dismissed allegations on social media about administration of expired vaccines. "There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the ministry said in a statement under the heading Covid-19: Myths versus Facts".

In an official statement, the ministry noted that there have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme and explained the matter.

"The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on October 25 has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield was extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021. The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers," it said.

As the nation stared at the possibility of a third Covid-19 wave with Covid numbers once again registering an upward trend, different states came out with curbs. There were also demands including from Maharashtra that those in the 12-15 age bracket should also be allowed to get inoculated.

With 33,750 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload stood at 1,45,582 till Monday morning. The weekly positivity rate is presently at 1.68 per cent with the recovery rate currently at 98.20 per cent. A total of 145.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal will chair a Delhi Disaster Management meeting tomorrow. Omicron was found in 81 per cent of the latest 187 samples tested for Covid-19 in the city. While Delhi has seen an over 800 percent rise in cases in one week in Delhi, Kolkata has seen a rise of over 400 per cent cases.

