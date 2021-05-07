4.14 lakh new Covid-19 infections: Record daily surge

4.14 lakh new Covid-19 infections: Record daily surge

With 3,915 fatalities being reported in a day, the death toll stands at 2,34,083

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 10:07 ist
A relative reacts during cremation of a Covid-19 victim at the Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File photo

A record 4,14,188 more persons contracted the coronavirus in India as the country saw the virus claiming the lives of 3,915 people over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed.

The total fatalities from the disease stand at 2,34,083, while the case fatality rate is 1.09 per cent, the data stated.   

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent.

So far 1,76,12,351 people have recovered from the disease.

India has recorded  2,14,91,598 Covid-19 cases to date, the second-highest tally in the world.

 

