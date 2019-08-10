42 dead in rain-related incidents: Kerala CM

Death toll in the natural calamities in Kerala over the last three days reached 42 by Saturday noon, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said that the exact number of people missing in landslides at Kavalapara in Malappuram district and Puthumala in Wayanad did not yet know. As per local people, it was around 41 at Kavalapara.

Rough weather and inability to carry out rescue operations by air owing to low visibility were hindering the rescue operations.

As many as 80 landslides were reported in eight districts in the state over the last few days. Most cases were from Wayanad and Malappuram. About 200 families were stranded at Vaniyampara in Thrissur district.

Food and other relief materials were being air-dropped. Mobile phone towers damaged in the calamity were being restored with priority.

Health camps were being organized at the 1,000 odd relief camps opened in the state to curb an outbreak of any diseases, he said.