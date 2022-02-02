42 terror organisations banned under UAPA: Govt

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 has added the provision of designation of individuals as terrorist

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 22:50 ist
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

A total of 42 terror outfits have been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 13 organisations declared unlawful associations, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question by Rajya Sabha member A. Vijayakumar, said that 42 terrorist organisations have been listed in the first schedule under the Act, while 31 individuals have been listed as terrorists under the fourth schedule.

He also said law enforcement agencies of the Centre and the states keep continuous watch on the activities of all such organizations and individuals and take action against them as per the law.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 has added the provision of designation of individuals as terrorists, thereby reducing the chances of regrouping of the leaders/members of the banned organisations under other names, Rai added.

