4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners lodged in jails as on Dec 31, 2021: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2023, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 18:56 ist
As many as 4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners were lodged in jails in different parts of the country as on December 31, 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles prison statistics reported to it by the states and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Prison Statistics India'. The latest published report is of 2021, the minister said.

A total of 4,27,165 undertrial prisoners were lodged in the jails of the country as on December 31, 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said strengthening the criminal justice system, including making any new law on a subject and revision of relevant provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure, etc., including on matters related to grant of bail, is a continuous process undertaken by the government from time to time.

The Government of India has already initiated the process of a comprehensive review of the criminal laws, Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Penal Code, etc., in consultation with all stakeholders, he said, adding arrest and detention of any person is regulated by the provisions contained in the Indian Penal Code 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 which have suitable provisions to address such matters.

