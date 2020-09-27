4,300 cases of domestic violence reported with NCW since March

Over 4,300 cases of domestic violence have been reported to the National Women's Commission for Women (NCW) since March this year with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi topping the list of ignominy.

Between March 1 and September 18, the NCW has received 4,350 complaints through email, phone and a dedicated WhatsApp number during the period when the country is in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to statistics placed before the Parliament by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) during the Monsoon Session that concluded on September 23, the highest number of complaints have been received from Uttar Pradesh at 968 followed by Delhi with 784.

Maharashtra is at a distant third with 458 cases while Bihar (254) and Haryana (229) stands at fourth and fifth position. Karnataka has reported 137 cases during this period.

The number of domestic violence cases could be much more as a large number of cases go unreported while some approach other agencies like police and state women commissions.

The trend showed that the incidents of domestic violence have increased during the Unlock period. The month of July reported the highest number of complaints at 660 followed by June (537) when the Centre started opening up more activities.

The NCW had in April suggested an almost 100% increase in such incidents during the lockdown as more and more people were staying at home or working from home.

According to the Ministry of WCD, the NCW has received a total of 13,410 complaints, including domestic violence, between March 1 and September 18. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of complaints (5,470) followed by Delhi (1697) and Maharashtra (865). Karnataka had 322 complaints.

"From the beginning of lockdown due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the NCW launched an advertisement campaign through electronic media and social media inviting women who have suffered any kind of violence to come forward and report it. Further, in addition to handling complaints received through regular modes, NCW has also launched a WhatsApp number 7217735372 on April 10 for reporting domestic violence cases," WCD Minister Smriti Irani said.

"The additional modes provided by NCW facilitated reporting of cases, including from women who had been experiencing violence at home for the past several years. The complaints received by NCW are acted upon by coordinating with victims, police and other authorities to provide necessary assistance," she added.