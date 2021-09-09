43,263 Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Thursday reported 43,263 new coronavirus cases and 338 deaths over the past 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed.
Of these, Kerala accounted for 30,196 cases and 181 deaths.
40,567 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 to 3,23,04,618. The recovery rate is 97.48 per cent.
India's active caseload stands at 3,93,614,
Under the nation-wide vaccination drive, 1.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
More to follow...
