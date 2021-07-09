43,393 new infections: India's Covid cases seen plateauing

With 43,393 new infections, India's Covid cases plateau

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 09 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 09:28 ist
A health worker conducts a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) to a patient at the Kanaswadi Public Health Centre (PHC) on the outskirts of Bangalore. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Friday reported 43,393 new Covid-19 cases as the daily infections in the country continued to remain above 40,000.

911 new fatalities took the death toll to 4,05,939.

Active cases stood at 4,58,727, according to Union Health Ministry statement.

Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.36 per cent. 

More to follow...

