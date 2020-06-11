441 detained in Manipur for not wearing masks

441 detained in Manipur for not wearing masks in public places

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 11 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 10:39 ist

 As many as 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.

A total of 467 vehicles were also seized from their possession, they said.

For latest updates on coronavirus, click here

The accused were produced before courts on Wednesday and a total fine of Rs 71,300 was imposed on them, a release issued by Additional Director General of Police, L Kailun said.

Those violating the safety norms will face legal action under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.

A total of 311 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur till Wednesday, of which 248 are active

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manipur
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arrest

What's Brewing

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 