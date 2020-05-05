45 ITBP personnel contracted COVID-19 so far

Forty-five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in the National capital have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while 167 are in quarantine, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Of this, 43 belong to a unit based in Tigri in the capital and were deployed for internal security duties. Two of them have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital while the rest are undergoing treatment in CAPF Referral Hospital in Greater Noida.

Seventy-six personnel from this unit have been quarantined at the ITBP Chhawla facility.

Two other personnel, who tested positive for the virus infection, were deployed with the Delhi Police for law and order duties and have been admitted in AIIMS, Jhajjar. Ninety-one personnel from this company have also been quarantined at the Chhawla facility.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has around 150 personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) has 67 who have contracted COVID-19. The Sashastra Seema Bal also has 12 cases.