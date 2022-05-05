45% people who died in 2020 got no medical care: Report

45% people who died in 2020 had no access to medical care: Report

As pandemic struck in 2020, non-Covid medical services were either suspended or reduced

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 16:39 ist
Family members console each other before cremation of a person who died of COVID-19. Credit: PTI Photo

In a grim revelation, data from the Civil Registration System for 2020 showed that over 45 per cent of all recorded deaths happened in absence of medical attention, according to a report by The Indian Express. This is the highest percentage recorded so far, revealing the inadequacies of the nation's healthcare system and its accessibility.

However, the reason for 2020’s higher percentage could be the Covid-19 pandemic. When the outbreak happened in India in 2020, all non-Covid-19 related medical services were either halted, or deferred; most hospital beds were reserved for Covid-19 patients. Owing to that, many couldn’t avail timely medical services for non-Covid illnesses.

For 2019, the percentage of deaths in India due to unavailability of medical services was 34.5 per cent. The report said this is largest single-year jump. Deaths under institutional care, however, declined from 28 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019’s 32.1 per cent.

What is most concerning about these numbers is the sharp increase in the percentages over the past decade. In 2011, only 10 per cent of all recorded deaths were due to absence of healthcare. It would be prudent to keep in mind that less than 70 per cent of all deaths were registered in India at that time. As death registrations increased, the proportion of deaths outside of medical institutions also increased.

In 2017 and 2018, institutional deaths and those outside of medical access, were similar; in 2019, however, deaths due to inaccessibility of medical access increased. In 2020, the numbers were pushed higher still due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data showed that overall 81.16 lakh deaths were registered in 2020 in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
deaths
India News
Health Care

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

 