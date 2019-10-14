4,500 J&K students avail PMSS; highest in 6 yrs

The number of students from Jammu and Kashmir registered under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) have been reported the highest in six years.

The Indian Express reported that close to 4,500 students from J&K have registered under the Prime Minister's scheme that provides scholarship to the students who want to pursue undergraduate studies across the country.

Last year, 2,500 students had taken admission under this scheme and nearly 3,000 in 2017, stated the report.

After the government announced the removal of special status from J&K under Article 370, there was a communication blockade in the valley. Due to the restrictions, the Supreme Court, in August, had extended the deadline for PMSS scholars to report at their institutes by a month.

The report also mentioned that out of 4,500 students, majority have taken admission in engineering programmes, 800 in general courses, 700 in nursing programmes and around 150 in pharmacy.

Postpaid mobile phones were restored in the valley from Monday.

PMSS was launched in 2011-12 by the Modi government. It is a merit-based programme that offers scholarship to the students of J&K.