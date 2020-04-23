47 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; tally rises to 1,953

Forty-seven more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,935, officials said.
The fresh cases include 20 from Jodhpur, 12 from Jaipur, 10 from Nagaur, two each from Kota and Hanumangarh and one from Ajmer, they said.
Of the total 1,935 coronavirus cases, 344 patients have recovered and 133 have been discharged, according to the latest data issued by the government.
The state has reported 27 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.
