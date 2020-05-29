494 domestic flights carrying 38,078 passengers operated in India on Thursday: Puri

464 domestic flights operated on Thursday: Puri

PTI
A total of 494 domestic flights, carrying 38,078 passengers, were operated on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

All scheduled passenger flights were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. While domestic air services resumed on Monday, international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

"Figures for domestic flights for 28th May 2020 till 2359 hours: Day 4, Departures 494, 38,078 passengers handled, Arrivals 493, 38,389 passengers handled," Puri said on Twitter. 

