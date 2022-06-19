Agnipath row: 5 arrested in UP for instigating protests

5 arrested for instigating youth to protest against Agnipath in Uttar Pradesh

The accused are said to be members of various political parties, police said

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur ,
  • Jun 19 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 16:00 ist
People stage a protest against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Police have arrested five persons for allegedly instigating youth to stage protest against Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The accused are said to be members of various political parties, police said. 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur Akash Tomar said, "We have arrested five persons in connection with the Agnipath protest. All are above 25 years of age and are connected with different political parties. Posed as army aspirants they were involved in instigating youth to protest against the Agnipath scheme." 

Those arrested have been identified as Parag Pawar (26), Sandeep (34), Saurabh Kumar (28), Mohit Chaudhary (26) and Uday (26).

While Parag is a member of National Student's Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), Sandeep is linked with Samajwadi Party (SP), the SSP said. 

All the accused are residents of different villages under Rampur Maniharan police station limits.

