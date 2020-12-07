5 held in Delhi after encounter; terror links probed

5 arrested in Delhi after encounter; police probe terror links

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 11:17 ist

Five people were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi's Shakarpur area and it is suspected that some of them might have links to terror groups, officials said on Monday.

Two of them are from Punjab and three belong to Kashmir, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "We have apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession."

Some of them are suspected to have links with terror groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
Encounter
Arrest
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

 