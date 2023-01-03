5 cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant found in India

5 cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant found in India: INSACOG

Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2023, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Five cases of Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, have been found in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on Tuesday.

Also Read | Need for second booster dose of Covid vaccine not in Centre's agenda

The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.

Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, INSACOG has said.

INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Gujarat
Karnataka
Rajasthan

