5 crore women got sanitary pads at Re 1: PM Narendra Modi

In his address to the nation on the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment, adding that about five crore women got sanitary pads at Re 1.

"The government is constantly concerned about the health of India’s daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 the Janaushudi centres, about five crore women availed sanitary pads at Re 1," PM Modi said.

Twitterati hailed the prime minister for speaking about menstruation and “breaking taboos”.

He added in his speech that the money earned through the sale of the pads would be used at the right time by the committees formed for the weddings of Indian “daughters and sisters”.

"We have worked for women empowerment. Navy and Airforce are taking women in combat, women are now leaders, we abolished triple talaq," he added.

