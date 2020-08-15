5 crore women got sanitary pads at Re 1: PM Modi

5 crore women got sanitary pads at Re 1: PM Narendra Modi

DH Wed Desk
DH Wed Desk,
  • Aug 15 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 12:09 ist
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

In his address to the nation on the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment, adding that about five crore women got sanitary pads at Re 1.

"The government is constantly concerned about the health of India’s daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 the Janaushudi centres, about five crore women availed sanitary pads at Re 1," PM Modi said.

Track live updates of Independence Day celebrations here

Twitterati hailed the prime minister for speaking about menstruation and “breaking taboos”.

He added in his speech that the money earned through the sale of the pads would be used at the right time by the committees formed for the weddings of Indian “daughters and sisters”.

"We have worked for women empowerment. Navy and Airforce are taking women in combat, women are now leaders, we abolished triple talaq," he added.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Independence Day
Sanitary pads
Women Empowerment

What's Brewing

A rare link to slavery: Dan Smith's American story

A rare link to slavery: Dan Smith's American story

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 