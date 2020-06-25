5 daughters for a son: MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari’s sexist remark sparks outrage

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in an attempt at pointing the ‘failures’ of the BJP government landed himself in a soup on Wednesday when his tweet comparing ‘Vikas’

(development) to a male child and ‘failures’ to daughters sparked massive outrage.

“In the hope of having a male child, five daughters were born, demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment, and recession. However, Vikas has not been born yet,” he wrote

in his tweet which has now taken down.







The Madhya Pradesh MLA’s remark was an attack on the government’s slogan “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (with all, development for all) which was used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Patwari later tweeted an apology claiming that he only meant to point out the weaknesses and failed promises of the BJP government.

He wrote, “As far as daughters are concerned, they are goddess-like. I tweeted in expectation of Vikas, which BJP is using to hide its weaknesses. I am still saying that the

whole country is waiting for ‘Vikas’.

Modiji broke the back of the country’s economy with demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession. The public endured all this only in the hope of development. I regret if any sentiments have been hurt,” he wrote in his second tweet.

मोदी जी ने नोटबंदी, जीएसटी, महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी और मंदी से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की कमर तोड़ दी..! —जनता यह सब केवल “विकास” की उम्मीद में सहन करती रही। उपरोक्त आशय के साथ किये गये मेरे ट्वीट से यदि किसी की भावनायें आहत हुई हैं तो मैं खेद व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 24, 2020

Among many who lashed out at Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted saying, “At a time when the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices made by the likes of Rani Durgavati, Congress is busy insulting our daughters.”

आज एक तरफ पूरा देश रानी दुर्गावती के बलिदान को याद कर रहा है, तो दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस बेटियों को अपमानित कर रही है। क्या कांग्रेस की इसी विकृत मानसिकता की बलि नैना साहनी, सरला मिश्रा, प्रीति मिश्रा जैसी अनेक बेटियां चढ़ा दी गईं? धिक्कार है कांग्रेस की ऐसी निकृष्टम विचारधारा पर! pic.twitter.com/1zU81IJL0w — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 24, 2020

Taking cognizance of Patwari’s sexist tweet, NCW’s (National Commission for Women) Chairperson Rekha Sharma also tweeted, “It is sad that these people, with this kind of mind- set, are calling themselves leaders. What are they teaching to their followers, I wonder. Will ask for an explanation from him for sure.”