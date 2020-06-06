5 Enforcement Directorate officials test COVID-19 positive in Delhi; headquarters sealed till tomorrow

As coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, 5 more Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Delhi tested positive, on Saturday.
5 #COVID19 positive cases found in the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, Delhi. The building was sanitized yesterday; it has been sealed till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zw0noeEXi1
— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020
The ED office situated in the capital has been sealed till tomorrow. The building was sanitised yesterday, reported ANI.
More details awaited
