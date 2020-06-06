5 ED officials test COVID-19 positive in Delhi

5 Enforcement Directorate officials test COVID-19 positive in Delhi; headquarters sealed till tomorrow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 10:13 ist
Enforcement Directorate logo. (File Photo)

As coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, 5 more Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Delhi tested positive, on Saturday.

The ED office situated in the capital has been sealed till tomorrow. The building was sanitised yesterday, reported ANI.

More details awaited

 

 

