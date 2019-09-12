5 IITs and IISc B'luru in top 500: Times Edu ranking

Five IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore have made it to the list of top five hundred educational institutions across the globe in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking, while none of them figured in the top 100 ranks.

According to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, India's 56 universities were listed in the Times Higher Education University Ranking declared on Wednesday.

"This year, 6 Indian universities made it to the #Top500 list, with @IITRopar making its debut.

"Heartiest congratulations to IISc Banglore, IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur for being included in the top 500 list of Times Higher Education University Ranking," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted.

The World University Rankings, one of the most prestigious educational rankings worldwide, ranked 1,396 institutions from 92 countries. It assesses the performance of research-driven universities on 13 different performance indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has made to the top 600 institutions list.