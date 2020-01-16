5 J&K political leaders released from detention

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 16 2020, 17:42pm ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2020, 17:42pm ist
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Matto hugs National Conference Youth President Salman Sagar, who was under detention at a sub-jail since August 5 2019. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released five politicians including three former legislators after keeping them in preventive detention for more than five months following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Officials said the five mainstream politicians were released from preventive detention this afternoon.

The leaders who were released include Altaf Kaloo (ex-MLA National Conference), Showkat Ganaie (ex-MLC National Conference) and Nizamuddin Bhat (ex-MLC PDP).

The former mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Salman Sagar (National Conference) and Mukhtar Bandh (PDP) were also released.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Detention
Article 370
National Conference
Comments (+)
 