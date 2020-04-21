5 more test coronavirus positive in Odisha; tally at 79

5 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 79

PTI,
  • Apr 21 2020, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 09:57 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said.

All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West Bengal, he said.

The state health and family welfare department has not provided details of the new patients.

"Contact-tracing of all the new cases are going on and follow-up action is also being taken," the official said.

Two COVID-19 cases including a two-year-old child were also reported from Balasore district on Monday.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 53 while 25 persons have been cured of the disease.

A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died of the coronavirus infection.

Of the 79 cases reported in the state, 46 are from Khurda district comprising Bhubaneswar, eight each from Balasore and Bhadrak, seven from Jajpur, three from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri districts.

A total of 11,748 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR), a test for coronavirus, and 4,861 rapid antibody tests have been conducted so far in the state, the official added.

