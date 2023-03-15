5 suffocate to death at Chhattisgarh brick kiln, one hospitalised

Five workers died of asphyxiation and another took ill after inhaling smoke at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Gadhphuljhar village, the official said.
As per preliminary investigation, six workers put mud bricks into the kiln for heating on Tuesday night and slept atop it, he said. Of them, five were found dead in the morning, the official said, adding that they most likely died of suffocation.
The accident came to light after other workers reached the spot and tried to wake them up, he said. The sixth worker has been hospitalised, he said.
The bodies have been sent for port-mortem and the incident is being probed, the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing
Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023
Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020
Why cyber scammers remain at large
Bespoke dinners a growing trend
Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI
Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples
Online health research rising among patients in B'luru