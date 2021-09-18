5 things to know about India's 1st luxury cruise liner

5 things to know about India's first indigenous luxury cruise liner

IRCTC has partnered up with Cordelia Cruises for the luxury cruise liner

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 12:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

India's first indigenous luxury cruise liner by IRCTC is set to start from today, September 18, 2021. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching the cruise liner in a tie-up with Cordelia Cruises, a private company.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the luxury travel experience:

1. Bookings can be made on the IRCTC web portal. 

2. The cruise will sail to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka. Some of the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep – At sea – Mumbai, Mumbai–At sea–Lakshadweep– At sea –Mumbai among others.

3. The cruise will set sail in two phases. The first one beginning from today will go to Indian destinations and its base will be in Mumbai. In the second phase, which begins in May 2022, it will set sail to Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, and Jaffna with its base shifted to Chennai.

4. As per Covid-19 protocol, crew members are fully vaccinated and daily health checks for the crew members, hourly sanitisation of the facilities, air-filtration and social distancing norms would also be followed.

5. There is also a fully functional medical centre onboard the cruise equipped with all the required medical essential items.

