5-year-old Indian girl falls to death from Dubai high-rise

The girl fell through a tiny window that opened from the ninth floor of the family's apartment near Al Bustan centre

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 14 2022, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 13:38 ist
A general view of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) among high-rise towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates June 18, 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

A five-year-old girl of Indian descent died after falling from a high-rise building in Al Qusais, east of Dubai, police said.

The girl fell through a tiny window that opened from the ninth floor of the family's apartment near Al Bustan centre at around 9.30 pm on December 10, the Khaleej Times reported.

"It is a very small window and almost physically impossible for a child to get through," a neighbour said.

"I am not sure how it happened, but it is heartbreaking," he said, adding that the child "was an active and sweet girl who always smiled".

After finishing official documentation in the UAE, the family is expected to fly the child's mortal remains back to India for last rites, the paper reported.

The five year-old's death is a third such mishap to occur this year in UAE. Last month, a three-year-old of Asian descent died in Sharjah after falling from the 14th floor of a building in the Al Taawun area. In February, a 10-year-old died after falling from the 32nd floor of a residential tower located on King Faisal Street, Sharjah.

Dubai
World news
India News

