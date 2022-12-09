50 Bills mooted amid discussion on private members' Bills

A bill for the protection and rehabilitation of internally displaced climate migrants, another that penalises mob-lynching, and one to regulate the sale and manufacturing of plastic were among the 50 bills that were mooted by Parliamentarians on Friday as part of a discussion on the private members' bills.

Discussion on legislations introduced by members are reserved for Fridays, but typically legislative business takes precedence. Introducing the Climate Migrants (Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi said that the Bill seeks to “establish an appropriate policy framework for the protection and rehabilitation of internally displaced climate migrants and for all matters connected therewith”.

DMK MP from Chennai South mooted a legislation for “an effective system to prevent internet shutdown, provide procedural safeguards to bring greater transparency and accountability for internet shutdown” and to provide for monitoring of shutdown and the matters for such shutdowns.

While BJP MP from Madha, Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar introduced a Bill for a framework to achieve the goal of eliminating single use plastic by 2022, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh’s Bill proposed a Bicycle Promotion Council that would provide incentives to the bicycle industry.

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer introduced a bill to prevent mob lynching by penalising adequate those that committing mob-lynching, as well as provide rehabilitation of victims.

Private members bills are rarely passed by either house, with the exception of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva private member’s bill, The Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha in April 2015. The government then brought in their own legislation based on his Bill.

Congress MP from Idduki Dean Kuriakose proposed a Bill for the "constitution of a Board for the identification of loans to be waived as a one-time measure in national interest within the country and matters connected therewith". BJP MP Ravi Kishen who proposed a Population Control Bill was questioned by Opposition members for having four children.