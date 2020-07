A 50-year-old man has been accused of raping two minor girls in Nizamabad district by luring them with chocolates, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police said the accused took the girls, aged 7 and 8, to a secluded place at Yedapally four days ago and allegedly raped them.

The man is absconding, the police said adding that a case under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.