500 mineral blocks to be put on sale by 2024-end: Joshi

The Centre on Tuesday said that a total of 190 mineral blocks have been put on sale since 2015-16 and expressed hopes that 500 mines would be auctioned by the end of 2024.

"A total of 190 mines have been auctioned till date. I want to assure you today...that we will auction 500 mineral blocks by the end of 2024," Union Minister for Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi said during the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals.

Of the said 190 mines auctioned till date, more than 80 mines have been put on sale in the last year due to the changes brought in the mining sector.

The government began the process of allocating mineral blocks through auctions in 2015-16.

The mining sector's contribution is around 2.5 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Joshi said, adding that he has been given the target to scale it to five per cent.

Home minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, was of the view that the mining and coal sector contributes largely to the economic development of the country.

Praising the work of Joshi, the Home Minister said the mines ministry has in the past few years played a major role in bringing transparency in the mining sector.

The reforms undertaken by the present government have resulted in eliminating deep-rooted corruption that existed in coal block allotments, he said

This government, he said, has also been successful in reducing the imports of coal and has worked for bringing transparency in the allocation of coal and mineral blocks.

The entire world has understood that reforms are happening in India and the country is moving ahead when it comes to ease of doing business, he explained.