51 healthcare workers in Delhi face mild adverse effects after getting Covid-19 vaccine

Covid vaccine: 51 in Delhi face mild adverse effects

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 16 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 22:30 ist
While India started world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme on Saturday, as many as 51 beneficiaries in Delhi faced mild adverse effects after vaccination.

Among the 51 cases, one was severe and three were under observation for 30 minutes. Although none of them were hospitalised, one of them was sent to the AEFI centre.

Nearly two lakh healthcare workers on Saturday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination was carried out at 3,352 sites by 16,755 vaccinators who gave the shots to 1,91,181 beneficiaries.

 

