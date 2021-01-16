51 healthcare workers in Delhi face mild adverse effects after getting Covid-19 vaccine

While India started world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme on Saturday, as many as 51 beneficiaries in Delhi faced mild adverse effects after vaccination.

Among the 51 cases, one was severe and three were under observation for 30 minutes. Although none of them were hospitalised, one of them was sent to the AEFI centre.

Nearly two lakh healthcare workers on Saturday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination was carried out at 3,352 sites by 16,755 vaccinators who gave the shots to 1,91,181 beneficiaries.