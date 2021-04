An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit the Sikkim-Nepal border at 2049 hours.

The tremors were felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Sikkim-Nepal border at 2049 hours: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/FxT8RfV43r — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

More to follow...