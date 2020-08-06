India reports 56,282 new coronavirus cases

56,282 new cases push India's Covid-19 count to 19,64,536; death toll mounts to 40,699

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 11:32 ist

India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 19,64,536 on Thursday, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336 and comprise 67.62 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,95,501 active Covid-19 cases in the country presently which contribute 30.31 per cent of the total cases.

The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

This is the eighth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

 