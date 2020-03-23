57-year-old coronavirus-infected man dies in Kolkata

An elderly man from West Bengal, who was infected with the novel coronavirus, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday. He was a resident of north Kolkata.

According to sources in the hospital, the deceased, a 57-year-old man, was hospitalised on March 16, 2020, with fever and cough died on Monday at around 3.35 pm.

“The 57-year-old male patient, who was admitted to the Salt Lake unit on March 16, 2020, with high fever and cough, expired on March 23, 2020 at around 3:35 pm,” hospital sources said.

He was among the seven infected persons in the state with the novel coronavirus. During an all-party meeting at the state secretariat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the person suffering from novel coronavirus infection died following a heart attack.

“He was in a critical condition and died following a heart attack,” said Banerjee. She also instructed police to ensure that the body is disposed in due procedure.

They also said that despite the best effort of the critical care team and attempted use of ECMO the patient could not be saved.

“Our critical care team tried their best and tried to use ECMO twice on Monday but the patient could not be revived. He was detected COVID-19 positive after samples were sent to NICED and SSKM Hospital on March 20, 2020, and March 23, 2020. All necessary steps have been taken to ensure the critical care team is safe,” sources said.

“The state health department has been duly notified and all formalities will be followed as per official norms,” hospital sources said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

He was in the hospital since February 16 and was on ventilator support.

He had no recent history of travelling abroad but had visited Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh his February.

"The man had acute respiratory distress syndrome. We had taken proper protective measures but he died this afternoon," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

His family members are under observation in an isolation ward at a state-run hospital, state government officials said.