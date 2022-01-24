58 lakh copies of Gandhi’s autobiography sold so far 

More than 58 lakh copies of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography - The Story of My Experiments with Truth - has been sold so far making it one the the best and biggest best-sellers.

The autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi (October 2, 1969-January 38, 1948), the Father of the Nation, is available across the globe and read widely.

By conservative estimates - The Stories of My Experiments with Truth, popularly known as My Experiments with Truth or just 'Gandhiji's Autobiography’, 58 lakh copies have been sold.

These are published by Navajivan Trust, a publishing house that Gandhi ji established in Ahmedabad.

“Up to now, more than 58 lakh copies of Gandhi Autobiography in sixteen Indian languages are being sold by Navajivan Trust,” said T R K Somaiya, the chief of Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal and an eminent Gandhian.

The Mumbai Sarvodaya Mandal, Gandhi Book Center and Gandhi Research Foundation are over the years propagating Gandhian thought.

“After reading Gandhi books, many people have decided to follow the path of truth and non-violence and are striving to sustain morality by practising peaceful conflict resolution. Today, the world is facing unprecedented problems of communism, fascism, violence and terrorism and in such a situation the only hope for humanity seems in the ways of Mahatma Gandhi,” added Somaiya.

Mumbai-based peace activist Jatin Desai, who is a Gandhian, journalist and writer, said that the popularity of the autobiography is amazing.

“One of the reasons for its popularity is that people from different ideologies, philosophy and thought process read it. In today’s world when there is violence, conflict and bloodshed, religious and linguistic differences, the book assumes more importance. Most of the world leaders have acknowledged the Gandhian faith and principles,” Desai said.

To commemorate the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 30 January, 200 books on and by Gandhi, Vinoba and Sarvodaya in English, Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati will be displayed and sold at 50% discount from 27 January to 3 February, 2022 , except for Sundays, at a specially erected Mandap at Hutatma Chowk, and at Gandhi Book Centre at Nana Chowk by Sarvodaya Manda,l and Gandhi Book Centre with the financial assistance from Babulnath Mandir Charities.

Top-selling books, An Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi of 486 pages will be available at Rs 40 only, a set of five important books, Selected Works of Mahatma Gandhi of 1,872 pages (treasury of thoughts on 81 subjects) will be available at Rs. 300 and Talks on the Gita by Vinoba Bhave will be available at Rs. 50 only at the exhibition.

About 200 books on Gita, Prayer, Politics, Religion, Economics, Education, Constructive Work, Non-violence, Peace, Conflict Resolution and Social Change are available in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.