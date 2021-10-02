6 injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP

At least six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over an agriculture field's boundary dispute in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Ajab Singh and Shiv Kumar got into a confrontation, which turned into a violent clash in Khedi village under Khatoli police station, they said.

All the injured were shifted to a hospital, police said.

They said Singh has alleged that Kumar was trying to reduce the boundary of his agriculture field.