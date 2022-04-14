6 killed, 12 hurt in fire at chemical factory in Andhra

6 killed, 12 injured in fire at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2022, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 08:34 ist

Six persons were killed and 12 were injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, last night.

The fire broke out due to leakage of nitric acid, monomethyl, Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma told ANI

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the dead, Rs 5 lakh for the critically injured, and Rs 2 lakh to the ones who sustained minor injuries. 

State's Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed anguish over the fire accident at the chemical factory in Eluru. He extended condolences to the bereaved families

More to follow...

