60-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jharkhand

PTI,
  • Apr 12 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 13:05 ist
Health workers return back after they were denied permission by residents to collect samples for COVID 19 test. (PTI Photo)

A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 here on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in the state, a senior official said here.

The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.

"He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated, following which he was put on ventilator. He died this morning," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

The first case from Hindpiri locality was reported when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the disease on March 31.

Earlier, on April 8, a 72-year-old man had died due to COVID-19 in Bokaro district.

Jharkhand has reported 17 COVID-19 cases so far - eight in Ranchi, six in Bokaro, two in Hazaribag and one in Koderma district.

