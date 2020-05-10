61 more COVID-19 cases detected in Punjab; total now 1,823

Sixty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,823, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, 35 are in Rupnagar, eight each in Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, seven in Mohali and one each in Moga, Kapurthala and Patiala, as per a medical bulletin issued here.

With nine more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of those cured of the infection rises to 166 in the state. Five patients in Jalandhar, two in Mohali and one each in Mansa and Pathankot were discharged after being declared fully cured, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 295 cases, followed by Jalandhar (175), Tarn Taran (157), Ludhiana (125), Gurdaspur (116), SBS Nagar (103), Mohali (102), Patiala (97), Hoshiarpur (90), Sangrur (88), Muktsar (65), Moga (57), Rupnagar (55), Faridkot (44), Ferozepur (43), Bathinda (40), Fazilka (39), Fatehgarh Sahib (36), Pathankot (29), Kapurthala (25), Barnala (21) and Mansa with 20 cases, as per the bulletin.

Thirty-one fatalities have been recorded so far, it added.

Two patients are critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin stated.

A total of 40,962 samples have been taken so far for testing in the state. Reports of 3,845 samples are awaited.

There are 1,626 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.