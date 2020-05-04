61 recover in Kerala, no fresh COVID-19 cases

In a major relief to Kerala, 61 COVID-19 patients were tested negative on Monday, while no fresh cases were reported. With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in the state came down to 34.

Kerala so far recorded 499 COVID-19 cases of which 462 already got recovered. It was for the second consecutive day and the third in four days that the state was facing nil fresh COVID-19 cases after the lockdown came to effect.

Kannur district, which was having the highest COVID-19 active cases in Kerala, witnessed the highest recovery of 19 patients on Monday. Now only 18 coronavirus active patients were remaining in the district. Now six districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, have no COVID-19 cases.

The first coronavirus case in India was reported in Kerala on January 30. The state witnessed a spike in the cases from March. But the state managed to flatten the curve owing to the effective implementation of the lockdown and medical care. Several COVID-19 infected aged people, including a couple aged around 90, and several foreigners recovered from critical conditions.