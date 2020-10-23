61% sceptical of taking Covid-19 vaccine; 23% tired of pandemic restrictions in India: Survey

Nearly 61% of persons surveyed in India have said they were sceptical about the Covid-19 vaccine and will not rush to take it next year even if it is available.

The survey, carried out by community social media platform LocalCircles, showed that only 12% of the 8,312 respondents were keen to get vaccinated and return to pre-Covid lifestyle.

As many as 25% respondents said they will get vaccinated but still will not go back to pre-Covid lifestyle, and 10% said they will not take it at all in 2021.

Scientists from around the world, including India, are developing several vaccines that are at different stages of clinical trials. The central government maintains it has started putting in place systems to ensure that the vaccines reach every citizen across the country.

Respondents were also asked how they felt mentally after eight months into the Covid-19 pandemic. Of 8,590 respondents, 33% said they feel anxious or worried, while 13% were dealing with depression.

As many as 19% of respondents were calm and happy, 5% said they were enthusiastic, 20% were feeling thankful, while 10% chose the response ‘none of the above’.

With seven months of Covid-induced restrictions, 38% of the 8,496 said they were prepared to continue with pandemic-forced limitations on their lives as long as it takes.

While 14% respondents each said they can sustain the post-Covid way of life till December 31, 2020, and till March 31, 2021, 6% said till June 30, 2021, 2% said till September 30, 2021, and 3% said till December 31, 2021.

If the numbers are added up, 63% of citizens feel they can easily sustain the post-Covid way of living with restrictions till March 31, 2021.