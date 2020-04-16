62 COVID-19 patients discharged in one day in Tamil Nadu

As many as 62 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, cheering news for the state that has been witnessing an exponential increase in the number of Coronavirus-infected people since March 31.

62 patients – 32 from the Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital alone – left home on Thursday, the single largest number of patients discharged in a single day. At the hospital in Tiruchirappalli, patients were given a warm send-off with doctors presenting them with fruit baskets and asking them to follow home quarantine guidelines.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 180, which makes it 14-percent of the total number of patients which currently stands at 1,267 including 15 deaths.

“29 patients belonging to Tiruchirappalli district were discharged from the hospital here on Thursday while three belonged to other districts. All of them have recovered completely and that is why they are being sent to their homes. The doctors have briefed them about the guidelines to be followed during home quarantine,” Tiruchirappalli District Collector S Sivarasu said.

Though 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, the decrease in the number of cases reported every day – the state has been reporting less than 40 cases since April 14 – is some good news.