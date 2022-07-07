62-yr-old priest beaten to death in Delhi

62-yr-old priest beaten to death in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2022, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 10:58 ist

A 62-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident, the accused was assaulted by some locals and is currently in a hospital, they said.

Police received information around 5.40 am on Wednesday regarding a priest, identified as Soni Ram, being beaten near Pusta in Sonia Vihar, an official said.

When the police team reached the spot, they learnt that Ram, a resident of Sonia Vihar, had been shifted to JPC hospital while the accused -- Sonu Bhatt -- was assaulted by the public and taken to Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, the officer said.

Ram was later shifted to GTB Hospital but succumbed to injuries in the evening, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against Bhatt, who is still hospitalised, the officer said.

After a preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that Bhatt is not in a "healthy state of mind" and was known to the deceased, the officer said.

Priest
Death
New Delhi
murder

