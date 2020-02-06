640 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit China in complex operation: MEA

640 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit China: MEA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2020, 16:46pm ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2020, 17:56pm ist
In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China's Hubei undergo screening inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi

The government has evacuated 640 Indians from coronavirus-hit China and the complex operation was done with Beijing's assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said apart from those evacuated, 10 other Indians have indicated that they want to come back from China, but were unable to clear the health screening process.

"We are in regular contact with them and exploring all possibilities for their return," Kumar said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, normal visas and all existing e-visas from China that have been issued are no longer valid, he said.

