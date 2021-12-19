65 years young: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya does over 40 push-ups at a college event

65-yr-old BJP leader does over 40 push-ups, goes viral

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 15:26 ist
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Credit: PTI Photo

A video of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya doing over 40 push-ups has gone viral on social media. The leader's supporters and other Twitter users lauded the 65-year-old's strength, with some comparing him to a wrestler and lauding his calibre. 

A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader shared the clip on Twitter. Vijayvargiya is seen doing push-ups on the stage as people around him cheer him on. The BJP leader was at RPL Maheshwari College in Indore, as chief guest for an event. 

The crowd kept a tally of his push-ups and even encouraged him to go on. 

Various people in the comments section lauded Vijayvargiya's ability, given his age.

However, some took the liberty to point out that the BJP leader's push-ups were not up to the mark in areas of posture. A Twitter user wondered, "Is this a push-up... doesn't seem like it..."

Besides, Vijayvargiya has also shown his interest in music. In August this year, he was seen jamming with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to some old Hindi songs in 'bhutta party.' He had also shared a video of the scene on Twitter. 

