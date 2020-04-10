65-yr-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 10 2020, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 09:45 ist
A petrol pump employee checks the identity card of a customer before filling petrol in his scooter during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus died here, taking the toll in Rajasthan to eight, an official said.

The woman was undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital for COVID-19, he said, adding she breathed her last Thursday evening.

"The woman from Ramganj in Jaipur was admitted to SMS Hospital on Wednesday with complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia with co-morbidity hypertension. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a ventilator," the official said.

This is first death of a coronavirus patient in Ramganj and second in Jaipur.

On Sunday, a man from Ghat Gate in the capital city had died of COVID-19.

A total of 463 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far and 168 of them are from Jaipur. The maximum number of cases in Jaipur are from Ramganj.

