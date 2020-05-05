650 Indians stranded abroad will arrive in Bengaluru by May 13

Nearly 650 Indian citizens currently stranded in the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore are expected to arrive in Bengaluru between May 8 and May 13 next.

With the Union Government set to launch the “Vande Bharat Mission” this week to facilitate repatriation of the citizens stranded abroad, three Air India aircraft will land at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday, May 12 and May 13 next, bringing back nearly 650 people from the US, UK and Singapore.

The “Vande Bharat Mission” is being launched to facilitate repatriation of the Indians, who got stranded in foreign countries due to the blanket ban imposed by the government on arrival of any international passenger aircraft to any airport in India. The ban was imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Most of the returnees, who will arrive at the KIA in Bengaluru over the next few days, are expected to be residents of Karnataka and the other neighbouring States. They will stay in designated quarantine facilities for at least 14 days after their arrival in Bengaluru. They will be allowed to go home only if tests conducted after two weeks find them COVID-19 negative.

The special Air India aircraft is scheduled to land at the KIA in Bengaluru little before midnight on Friday, bringing back Indians, who have been stranded in the United Kingdom for the past one-and-a-half months. They will board the special aircraft from the Heathrow Airport in London.

Another aircraft of the national carrier is scheduled to reach Bengaluru from Singapore at around 5:45 pm on May 12.

The third lot of returnees is scheduled to arrive at the KIA at around 6-15 a.m. on May 13 onboard an Air India aircraft from San Francisco in the United States

The first week of the “Vande Bharat Mission” will see 3150 people arriving in Kerala onboard 15 flights from seven countries, 3100 people landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi onboard 11 flights from nine countries and 2150 people reaching Tamil Nadu onboard 11 flights from nine countries. Besides, Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat will receive 1900, 1750 and 1100 returnees, while Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will receive 200 people each. Nearly 600 people will return to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Coordinating arrival arrangements with State Governments. Confident that our collective efforts will make this a success,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter after reviewing preparation for the launch of the mission on Tuesday.